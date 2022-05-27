Marlins vs. Braves: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves square off on Friday with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Miami will start Trevor Rogers (2-5, 5.20 ERA) while Atlanta counters with Ian Anderson (3-3, 4.07 ERA).

The Marlins (18-24) are in fourth place in the NL East and have lost five of their last six games. They had an off day on Thursday but recently lost both games in a two-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays. Their pitching staff and lineup have been inconsistent and now face an Atlanta team that they are 3-3 against so far this season. Rogers has started eight games this season including two against Atlanta. In his last start against them, he pitched four innings and gave up eight hits and five earned runs while taking his fifth loss of the season.

The Braves (21-24) are sitting in second place in the NL East even though they are 2-3 over their last five games. Their lineup is starting to get contributions from the bottom of the order which makes this team dangerous. However, their young pitching staff is getting knocked around. Anderson is starting his ninth game of the year and is coming off his second start against Miami this season. He pitched six innings and gave up seven hits and four earned runs while striking out six on his way to his third loss.

Marlins vs. Braves

Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Ian Anderson

First pitch: 7:20 p.m. ET

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Atlanta -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Miami +120, Atlanta -140

Moneyline pick: Atlanta -140

These teams are 3-3 against each other this season so this is going to be a close game. The Braves will be without star outfielder Ronald Acuna but will have Marcell Ozuna in the lineup. Anderson has a better chance for a good outing and this Atlanta lineup is better than the Marlins’ overall. The Braves should pick up a win at home on Friday.

Player prop pick: Dansby Swanson over 0.5 hits (-260)

Swanson was one of the worst players for Atlanta in the first two weeks of the season. Since then though, he has been one of the most productive players seeing his hitting increase with his strikeouts decreasing. He is 5-9 with three doubles against Rogers in his career. Swanson has a modest nine-game hitting streak going and should see it hit double-digits by picking up a base knock against Rogers on Friday.

