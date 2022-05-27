 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Blue Jays vs. Angels: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

We go over how you can watch Friday’s game between the Blue Jays and Angels.

By Erik Buchinger
Los Angeles Angels v Oakland Athletics Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels with first pitch set for 9:38 p.m. ET at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Alek Manoah will start for the Blue Jays, and the Angels will have Chase Silseth on the mound.

Toronto (24-20) will go for a three-game winning streak after winning Game 1 of this series 6-3 on Thursday. Manoah has been fantastic for the Blue Jays as the 24-year-old starter has a 1.62 ERA over his first eight appearances and allowed fewer than 3 earned runs in every start. Toronto’s offense ranks 24th in runs per game, and Santiago Espinal will enter with a .283 batting average, which leads all Blue Jays players with more than 100 at-bats.

Los Angeles (27-19) lost two in a row heading into Friday night’s game, and Silseth will make his third career start. He just turned 22 years old and allowed 3 earned runs over 10.1 innings in his two outings this season. The Angels score the sixth-most runs per game, and Mike Trout leads the team with 12 home runs, and Taylor Ward has a .477 on-base percentage despite battling through a shoulder injury.

Blue Jays vs. Angels

Pitchers: Alek Manoah vs. Chase Silseth
First pitch: 9:38 p.m. ET
Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app
Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -120, Angels +100

To watch Friday’s matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.

