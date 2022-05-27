Blue Jays vs. Angels: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels with first pitch set for 9:38 p.m. ET at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Alek Manoah will start for the Blue Jays, and the Angels will have Chase Silseth on the mound.

Toronto (24-20) will go for a three-game winning streak after winning Game 1 of this series 6-3 on Thursday. Manoah has been fantastic for the Blue Jays as the 24-year-old starter has a 1.62 ERA over his first eight appearances and allowed fewer than 3 earned runs in every start. Toronto’s offense ranks 24th in runs per game, and Santiago Espinal will enter with a .283 batting average, which leads all Blue Jays players with more than 100 at-bats.

Los Angeles (27-19) lost two in a row heading into Friday night’s game, and Silseth will make his third career start. He just turned 22 years old and allowed 3 earned runs over 10.1 innings in his two outings this season. The Angels score the sixth-most runs per game, and Mike Trout leads the team with 12 home runs, and Taylor Ward has a .477 on-base percentage despite battling through a shoulder injury.

Blue Jays vs. Angels

Pitchers: Alek Manoah vs. Chase Silseth

First pitch: 9:38 p.m. ET

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -120, Angels +100

To watch Friday’s matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.