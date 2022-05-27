Weather impacting multiple games for Friday, May 27

If you were looking forward to a full slate of Major League Baseball on this Friday evening, well, Mother Nature had other ideas.
Two games have already been postponed due to inclement weather: Rockies-Nationals and Guardians-Tigers. And as of this writing, poor weather has delayed the start of the Giants-Reds game.
The Rockies and Nationals will make up their game as part of a doubleheader Saturday, with game one beginning at 12:05 p.m. ET followed by the nightcap at 6:05 p.m. ET
Because of predicted severe weather in the area tonight, the Nationals - Rockies game has been postponed to a split doubleheader tomorrow: 12:05pm/6:05pm.— Jessica Camerato (@JessicaCamerato) May 27, 2022
There will actually be two doubleheaders on Saturday’s MLB schedule as a double dip between the Orioles and the Red Sox was already on the slate.
The Guardians and Tigers will play a doubleheader on July 4 to make up for tonight’s washout. The start times on that day are set for 1:10 and 6:40 p.m. ET. The American League Central rivals will play at their regular scheduled time Saturday, 4:10 p.m. ET
Tonight’s game has been postponed due to inclement weather & will be made up as the 2nd game of a split doubleheader on July 4 at 6:40 p.m. following the originally scheduled game at 1:10 p.m.— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 27, 2022
All paid tickets from tonight’s game are valid for Game 2 of the July 4 doubleheader. pic.twitter.com/sQhdJtTKJu