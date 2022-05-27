Weather impacting multiple games for Friday, May 27

If you were looking forward to a full slate of Major League Baseball on this Friday evening, well, Mother Nature had other ideas.

Two games have already been postponed due to inclement weather: Rockies-Nationals and Guardians-Tigers. And as of this writing, poor weather has delayed the start of the Giants-Reds game.

The Rockies and Nationals will make up their game as part of a doubleheader Saturday, with game one beginning at 12:05 p.m. ET followed by the nightcap at 6:05 p.m. ET

Because of predicted severe weather in the area tonight, the Nationals - Rockies game has been postponed to a split doubleheader tomorrow: 12:05pm/6:05pm. — Jessica Camerato (@JessicaCamerato) May 27, 2022

There will actually be two doubleheaders on Saturday’s MLB schedule as a double dip between the Orioles and the Red Sox was already on the slate.

The Guardians and Tigers will play a doubleheader on July 4 to make up for tonight’s washout. The start times on that day are set for 1:10 and 6:40 p.m. ET. The American League Central rivals will play at their regular scheduled time Saturday, 4:10 p.m. ET