Fantasy football disagreement leads to Tommy Pham slapping Joc Pederson before Friday’s Giants-Reds game

Giants outfielder Joc Pederson and Reds outfielder Tommy Pham got into a fight prior to Friday’s game in Cincinnati. Pham reportedly slapped Pederson in the outfield during batting practice. It stemmed from a disagreement between the two MLB veterans.

A disagreement over what, you ask?

Fantasy football.

Naturally.

Tommy Pham slapped Joc Pederson "Will Smith-style" during Reds batting practice on Friday, according to multiple sources. The Reds scratched Pham shortly before the game started at 8:48 after a rain delay https://t.co/sxHqurxcYi — C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) May 28, 2022

Multiple sources told The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly and C. Trent Rosecrans that “the beef stems from a disagreement the two had in a fantasy football league including players from several teams.”

Unfortunately, clear video of what went down has yet to hit the Internet.

This is all I could see. pic.twitter.com/wUPN4VSvjt — Mark Sheldon (@m_sheldon) May 27, 2022

Pham was scratched from the Reds’ lineup shortly thereafter. MLB is investigating the incident.

MLB is investigating the incident between Joc Pederson and Tommy Pham. Pham agreed not to play tonight pending the results of MLB's investigation. — Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) May 28, 2022

A weird, wild start to a night that has been long for everyone involved because after this scuffle, the Giants and the Reds had to sit through a two-plus-hour rain delay before getting their game underway from Great American Ball Park.

By the way, Pham is originally from Las Vegas, so here’s a wild guess that Joc made Pham a low-ball trade offer for Davante Adams — who played high school football with Pederson.

And a reminder to everyone: No matter how terrible your fantasy football league mates are, keep your hands to yourself.