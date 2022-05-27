 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fantasy football disagreement leads to Tommy Pham slapping Joc Pederson before Friday’s Giants-Reds game

The two MLB outfielders got into a physical altercation during batting practice

By Brian Murphy_UCF
/ new
Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds
Tommy Pham of the Cincinnati Reds bats during the game against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park on May 23, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Giants outfielder Joc Pederson and Reds outfielder Tommy Pham got into a fight prior to Friday’s game in Cincinnati. Pham reportedly slapped Pederson in the outfield during batting practice. It stemmed from a disagreement between the two MLB veterans.

A disagreement over what, you ask?

Fantasy football.

Naturally.

Multiple sources told The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly and C. Trent Rosecrans that “the beef stems from a disagreement the two had in a fantasy football league including players from several teams.”

Unfortunately, clear video of what went down has yet to hit the Internet.

Pham was scratched from the Reds’ lineup shortly thereafter. MLB is investigating the incident.

A weird, wild start to a night that has been long for everyone involved because after this scuffle, the Giants and the Reds had to sit through a two-plus-hour rain delay before getting their game underway from Great American Ball Park.

By the way, Pham is originally from Las Vegas, so here’s a wild guess that Joc made Pham a low-ball trade offer for Davante Adams — who played high school football with Pederson.

And a reminder to everyone: No matter how terrible your fantasy football league mates are, keep your hands to yourself.

More From DraftKings Nation