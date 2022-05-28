Orioles vs. Red Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 12:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jordan Lyles will throw for the Orioles, with Nathan Eovaldi starting for the Red Sox.

The Orioles took two of three at home against the Red Sox earlier this season and currently hold a 1-0 series lead against the Red Sox. After falling behind early in Friday night’s matchup in Boston, the Orioles scored 10 runs late for a statement win. Baltimore is 19-27 overall and 7-16 on the road, but have a 13-4 record when scoring five or more runs.

The Red Sox are 21-24 overall and 10-11 at home, coming off a frustrating loss to Baltimore in Game 1 of this five-game series. Boston is averaging one home run per game with 43 total home runs on the season. The Red Sox entered the series on an offensive hot streak, coming off a series in which they put up 16 runs on the board in two separate games.

Orioles vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Jordan Lyles vs. Nathan Eovaldi

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast: Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Red So local broadcast: New England Sports Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Red Sox -1.5

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Orioles +160, Red Sox -190

Moneyline pick: Red Sox -190

After a hot start in Game 1 of this five-game series at Boston, the Red Sox bullpen fell apart late to hand the Orioles a 1-0 series lead. The Red Sox had come into the series streaking on offense and looked to carry that momentum into this series against a very beatable Orioles team. The 12-8 loss is a frustrating one for a team with playoff ambitions, but the Red Sox have a chance to recover with a twin bill on the docket.

Player prop pick: Nathan Eovaldi over 5.5 strikeouts (-145)

Through nine games this season, Eovaldi has struck out over five in six of those games. Eovaldi is averaging five innings pitched this season and if the Red Sox allow him to throw for four or more against the Orioles then he should be able to have over five strikeouts.

