Phillies vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in Flushing, NY, and will be available to watch on FOX. Zach Eflin (1-3, 3.65 ERA) will step on the mound for the Phillies and will be matched up against Mets starter Taijuan Walker (2-0, 2.70 ERA).

New York (30-17) was able the take the first game of this series last night in a close 8-6 victory. The Mets jumped out to a 7-0 lead but briefly flirted with danger when giving up six runs in the top of the sixth. Starling Marte would give them a little bit of a cushion when driving home Tomas Nido in the bottom of the inning and they’d cling onto that lead for the rest of the way.

Philadelphia (21-25) was able to get everyone involved at the plate in the aforementioned top of the sixth. After pushing across three runs, Garrett Stubbs blasted a three-run bomb to bring the Phillies to the doorstep of a full comeback. However, they wouldn’t be able to convert any more runs and stranded four runners on base for the rest of the game.

Phillies vs. Mets

Pitchers: Zach Eflin vs. Taijuan Walker

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Mets local broadcast: SportsNet New York

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Spread: Mets -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Mets -130, Phillies +110

Moneyline pick: Mets -130

Keep rolling with the top team in the NL East here as the Mets should be able down their division rivals at home once again. Walker got lit up for six earned runs off nine hits in his previous start against Philly earlier in the month but has otherwise been solid. Go with the home team in this one.

Player prop pick: Bryce Harper over 1.5 singles (+175)

Pretty easy prop to go with here in predicting multiple hits for the former MVP. He is 1-9 at the plate in his last two outings so expect him to step up in today’s contest.

