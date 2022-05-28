Blue Jays vs. Angels: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 10:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Yusei Kikuchi (2-1, 3.47 ERA) will get the nod for the Blue Jays and go up against Angels starter Michael Lorenzen (5-2, 3.05 ERA).

Toronto (25-20) has taken the first two games of this series, last edging the Angels in a 4-3 victory last night. The Jays spread their runs throughout the contest and pulled ahead in the top of the ninth when Alejandro Kirk scored off a single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. They’ve now won three straight games and are within striking distance of second place in the AL East.

Los Angeles (27-20), in turn, has now dropped three straight games and is trying to get back on track with a win tonight. Jared Walsh and Tyler Wade both homered to put the Halos up 3-2 midway through the contest before getting clipped by the Blue Jays at the end. The Angels are currently sitting 2.5 games behind the Astros for tops in the AL West.

Blue Jays vs. Angels

Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Michael Lorenzen

First pitch: 10:07 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -110, Angels -110

Moneyline pick: Angels -110

This game is a toss-up and we’ll lean with the home team to end its brief skid here tonight. Lorenzen had a quality start last Saturday, giving up just three hits in six innings against the Athletics. He should come through once again tonight.

Player prop pick: George Springer over 1.5 total bases (+130)

Springer went 0-4 in last night’s victory but went 2-4 with a homer the night before. Expect him to bounce back in tonight’s contest.

