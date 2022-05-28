Pirates vs. Padres: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Petco Park in San Diego and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Pittsburgh will send JT Brubaker (0-4, 4.64 ERA) to the mound while San Diego counters with Joe Musgrove (5-0, 1.90 ERA).

The Pirates (18-26) are 2-3 over their last five games even though they are coming off a series win against the Colorado Rockies. They dropped the first game of this series against San Diego 4-3. Pittsburgh had a nice 3-0 lead after the fourth inning, but the bullpen gave it up in the sixth inning when Luke Voit launched a three-run home run to left field. Brubaker has pitched against San Diego this season. He went five innings and gave up five hits and three earned runs.

The Padres (29-16) dropped two against Milwaukee but were able to get back into the win column on Friday. They have won six of their last eight games and have an all-around better team than Pittsburgh. San Diego will be sending Musgrove to the mound and he has been one of their best pitchers this year. The Padres haven’t lost any of the eight games that he has started so far this season. When Musgrove last faced the Pirates, he pitched seven innings and gave up seven hits, but only one earned run while striking out eight.

Pirates vs. Padres

Pitchers: JT Brubaker vs. Joe Musgrove

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: San Diego -1.5

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Pirates +200, Padres-250

Moneyline pick: Padres-250

This series feels like a matchup between the haves and the have-nots. The Padres are one of the best teams in baseball while the Pirates are at the bottom of the pile. While the lineup of San Diego is stronger, the Padres should see a big outing from Musgrove. They haven’t lost a game that he has started and he has the fourth-best ERA in the majors.

Player prop pick: Joe Musgrove over 6.5 strikeouts (+100)

Musgrove has at least seven strikeouts in half of his starts this season. He struck out eight batters the last time he faced the Pirates. Musgrove has been great this year and that should continue with a great outing against Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.