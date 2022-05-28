Braves call up top prospect Michael Harris for Saturday’s game vs. Marlins

The Atlanta Braves are calling up their top prospect outfielder Michael Harris II, per the team’s official Twitter account. Harris will play center field and bat ninth against the Miami Marlins on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. In a corresponding move, Atlanta sent down outfielder Travis Demeritte to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Harris is 21-years-old and switch hits at the plate and throws left-handed. He was drafted by the Braves in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft. The highest level he had reached in the team’s organization had been Double-A ahead of his call-up. Harris has played 43 games this season for the Mississippi Braves. He has been hitting .305 with 16 doubles, 2 triples and five home runs with 33 RBIs.

The Braves have seen Ronald Acuna Jr. have trouble with injuries to start the year. He is DH’ing and leading off for the team on Saturday. Marcell Ozuna is playing left field and Adam Duvall is playing right field while Harris will slot into center field. Harris and the Braves will face Miami’s Sandy Alcantara who is 4-2 with a 2.11 ERA.