Giants vs. Reds: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 11:35 a.m. ET. The game takes place at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati and will be available to watch on Peacock. San Francisco will send Alex Cobb (3-2, 6.25 ERA) to the mound while Cincinnati will counter with Tyler Mahle (2-5, 6.32 ERA).

The Giants (24-21) find themselves in a bad place as they dropped the first two games of this three-game series. The normal good starting pitching for San Fran has come up short so far in this series. Cobb is going to be making his eighth start of the season. He hasn’t faced the Reds yet this year. In his last outing, Cobb pitched six innings and gave up 10 hits and six earned runs while striking out seven.

The Reds (16-30) are having an incredibly better May than they did April. They find themselves on a four-game win streak which is already more games than they won the entire first month of the season. The batting order is coming alive for Cincinnati. They scored 20 runs in a game earlier this week and have outscored the Giants 8-3 so far in this series. Mahle is going to make his 11th start of the season. His last start saw him pitch only four innings and he gave up nine hits and eight earned runs on the way to his fifth loss of the year.

Giants vs. Reds

Pitchers: Alex Cobb vs. Tyler Mahle

First pitch: 11:35 a.m. ET

Live stream: Peacock, Peacock App with subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: San Francisco -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: San Francisco -145, Cincinnati +125

Moneyline pick: San Francisco -145

The Giants have to avoid a sweep in this series. San Francisco can’t go winless against the Reds and then follow it up with seven more road games against the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins. Mahle has gotten rocked this season so the Giants should be able to get off their losing streak and tally a win.

Player prop pick: Kyle Farmer over 0.5 hits (-195)

Farmer has been seeing beach balls at the plate recently and is absolutely mashing the ball. He is riding a seven-game hit streak. Over those seven games, he has tallied 13 total hits including three doubles and two home runs. Farmer will pick up at least one hit on Sunday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.