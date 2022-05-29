Cubs vs. White Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Marcus Stroman (2-4, 4.71 ERA) will step onto the mound for the Cubs and will battle White Sox Starter Dylan Cease (4-2, 4.24 ERA).

The Cubs (19-26) took first game of this crosstown rivalry last night when downing the Southsiders 5-1. Up 3-1 in the top of the seventh, they added a few insurance runs when Patrick Wisdom brought home Andrelton Simmons on a fielder’s choice and Frank Schwindel scored Willson Contreras off a single.

The White Sox (22-23) did provide seven hits in the loss but couldn’t convert them into more runs. Jake Burger provided the only offense, blasting a solo home run to left center field in the bottom of the fifth. Meanwhile, starting pitcher Johnny Cueto got hit up for all five earned runs in the loss.

Cubs vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Marcus Stroman vs. Dylan Cease

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Spread: White Sox -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: White Sox -145, Cubs +125

Moneyline pick: Cubs +125

We’ll go with the Northsiders to pull off the two-game sweep in this series this afternoon. Stroman has been a solid hand on the mound, not giving up more than earned runs in each of his last five starts.

Player prop pick: Marcus Stroman over 16.5 outs recorded (-115)

Over 16.5 outs means Stroman would have to got at least 5.2 innings pitched this afternoon and he could very much get there. As long as the White Sox don’t rough him up early, Stroman should get enough leeway to carry things through the sixth inning.

