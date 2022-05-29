Brewers vs. Cardinals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 2:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Busch Stadium in St. Louis and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Corbin Burnes (2-2, 2.18 ERA) will get the nod for the Brewers while Miles Mikolas (3-2, 1.96 ERA) will start for the Cardinals.

St. Louis (26-20) took its second game of the series yesterday with an 8-3 victory at Busch Stadium. The tag team of Nolan Gorman and Paul Goldschmidt did a bulk of the damage early as they combined for all eight RBI in the contest.

Milwaukee (29-18) dropped its second straight game and its lead at the top of the NL Central standings have dropped down to 2.5 games. Starting pitcher Adrian Houser got roughed up for all eight runs by the duo, leaving his relievers to do damage control. Keston Hiura and Victor Caratini both provided homers in the loss.

Brewers vs. Cardinals

Pitchers: Corbin Burnes vs. Miles Mikolas

First pitch: 2:15 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Spread: Brewers -1.5

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Brewers -145, Cardinals +125

Moneyline pick: Cardinals +125

We’ll pick the Cards to take down the Brew Crew in the fourth and final game of the series. Mikolas has the edge on Burnes from an ERA standpoint and he’ll get the backing of the St. Louis bats once again.

Player prop pick: Paul Goldschmidt over 0.5 RBI (+160)

Goldy has acquired seven RBI during these series and it would be a wise bet for him to get his eighth this afternoon.

