Blue Jays vs. Angels: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 4:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jose Berrios (3-2, 4.75 ERA) will step on the mound for the Blue Jays while Patrick Sandoval (3-1, 1.79 ERA).

Toronto (26-20) was able to get some clutch hitting late last night to pull ahead of the Angels for a 6-4 victory. Trailing 4-3 in the top of the eighth, a Matt Chapman double to center plated two to give them the lead. Raimel Loup followed up with an RBI double of his own to take on an insurance run.

Los Angeles (27-21) didn’t go down without a fight and Brandon Marsh RBI single in the bottom of the ninth brought them to the doorstep of tying the game. Unfortunately for them, Ross Stripling stepped in to shut the door on the Halos’ comeback attempt.

Blue Jays vs. Angels

Pitchers: Jose Berriors vs. Patrick Sandoval

First pitch: 4:07 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Spread: Angels -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Angels -150, Blue Jays +130

Moneyline pick: Angels -150

We’re going with the home team to come out victorious here based on the arm of Pablo Sandoval. He’s given up just two earned runs in his last two games and will give L.A. the edge to win here.

Player prop pick: Mike Trout over 0.5 home runs (+260)

Trout has only homered twice in the last week so why not predict him going yard this afternoon? One of those dingers came during last night’s loss and he’ll do it again.

