Astros vs. Mariners: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Houston will start Luis Garcia (3-3, 3.38 ERA) and Seattle will counter with Marco Gonzalez (3-4, 3.74 ERA).

The Astros (29-18) are starting off their road trip in poor fashion dropping the first two games of this series. They’ve been outscored 12-1 and need a win to spark some momentum before heading to Oakland for a three-game series. Garcia is making his ninth start of the season. In his last outing, he pitched five innings and gave up five hits and two earned runs while striking out four on the way to his third loss of the season.

The Mariners (20-27) had a 2-10 record ahead of this series. They have gotten solid outings from their starting pitchers and their lineup has erupted scoring six runs in each of the first two games. Once Seattle wraps this series, they have an off-day on Monday before hitting the road for a nine-game trip starting with the Baltimore Orioles. The southpaw Gonzales makes his 10th start of the year and his third against the Astros. So far, he has pitched 13 innings and has given up 12 hits and four earned runs while striking out eight. Gonzales is 1-1 against Houston heading into this game.

Astros vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Luis Garcia vs. Marco Gonzalez

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Mariners local broadcast: ROOT Sports Northwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Houston -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Houston -140, Seattle +120

Moneyline pick: Houston -140

It’s hard to keep this Astros lineup down. They haven’t been scoring runs at their usual clip, but they have the ability to put up runs at a premium. They typically hit left-handers well and I think they give Garcia enough run support to avoid getting swept.

Player prop pick: Luis Garcia under 5.5 strikeouts (-145)

Garcia has more than five strikeouts in half his starts this season. In his last two games, he has had four strikeouts in each game. The Mariners typically are strikeout-heavy, but they have shown a higher contact percentage recently. Garcia will have fewer than six strikeouts in this game.

