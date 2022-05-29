Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Los Angeles will start Tyler Anderson (5-0, 3.30 ERA) while Arizona counters with Zach Davies (2-2, 4.81 ERA).

The Dodgers (32-14) have won the first three games of this series and are 4-1 over their last five games. While the lineup has been its usual dominant self, the starting pitching for Los Angeles has become much more consistent. After this series, the Dodgers head home and will welcome the Pittsburgh Pirates to town for a three-game series. Anderson is making his ninth start of the year and his second against Arizona. In the first, he pitched seven innings and gave up seven hits and two earned runs while striking out seven.

The Diamondbacks (23-25) couldn’t hold onto the momentum of a two-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals and have dropped three games in a row. Davies is going to have a tough test taking on the Dodgers for the third time this season. So far, he has totaled eight innings and has given up 11 hits and eight earned runs while striking out five between the two games. Arizona will then host the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series once this series wraps.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Zach Davies

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Los Angeles -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Los Angeles -210, Arizona +175

Moneyline pick: Los Angeles -210

When the Dodgers are on, they are on. They are one of the best teams in the majors and are stacked from top to bottom. Anderson hasn’t taken a loss yet this year and that won’t start today. Even if the Diamondbacks lineup scores some runs, the Los Angeles lineup should give plenty of run support to Anderson on their way to a win.

Player prop pick: Gavin Lux over 0.5 hits (-210)

Lux has the handedness advantage over Davies. He is hitting .271 this season and has a hit in three straight games. Lux is 2-4 against Davies in his career and has a great chance to come down with a hit in the series finale.

