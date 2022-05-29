Phillies vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s ESPN2 game

The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in Queens, New York and will be available to watch on ESPN2. Philadelphia will start Zack Wheeler (3-3, 3.38 ERA) while New York will counter with Chris Bassitt (4-2, 3.91 ERA).

The Phillies (21-26) have dropped the first two games of this series. Their starting pitching has been sub-par this season and that has been evident in the last two games. They have already given up 16 runs this series and have only scored eight. Philly needs a win to spark some momentum ahead of welcoming the San Francisco Giants to town for a three-game series. Wheeler will make his ninth start of the season. In his last outing, he pitched 6.2 innings giving up eight hits and two earned runs while striking out 10.

The Mets (31-17) were able to respond to losing two games against the San Francisco Giants by winning the first two games of this series. They have outscored the Phils 16-8 off the back of two strong starts from their starting pitchers. Bassitt will make his 10th start of the season on Sunday. In his last start against the Phillies he pitched 5.2 innings and gave up five hits and one earned run with four strikeouts on the way to his fourth win of the season.

Phillies vs. Mets

Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Chris Bassitt

First pitch: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Philadelphia -115, New York -105

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Philadelphia -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline pick: New York -105

It’s hard to keep the Philadelphia lineup down for an entire season with their firepower. Bassitt has been solid in his first season with New York though and pitched well against this team earlier this month. This should be a fun and close game, but I think the Mets pull off the sweep.

Player prop pick: Chris Bassitt over 4.5 strikeouts (-165)

Bassitt struck out four batters when he last faces this lineup. Since then, he has totaled eight, three and four strikeouts over three starts. Of his nine starts, Bassitt has at least five strikeouts in six of his starts. He will tally at least five against the Phillies in the series finale.

