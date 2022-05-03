Padres vs. Guardians: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Tuesday’s game

The San Diego Padres and Indiana Guardians square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 6:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Mike Clevinger is making his first start since 2020 for the Padres, and the Guardians will start with Zach Plesac on the mound, coming off a rough outing on the mound.

Clevinger was one of the top pitchers in the game for 2017-20, but he has been recovering from a second Tommy John surgery as well as a knee surgery. He began his MLB career with the Guardians in 2016 before being traded to the Padres during the 2020 season. The Padres have one of the top offenses in baseball, and Eric Hosmer and Manny Machado both have a batting average of at least .375.

The Guardians followed a seven-game losing streak with a three-game sweep of the Oakland Athletics on the road over the weekend. Plesac has a 3.80 ERA through his first four starts of this season, though he’s coming off an outing in which he gave up 7 runs (6 earned) on 7 hits with 2 walks and a strikeout over 3.2 innings of work in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The Guardians are swinging the bats well this season, and Jose Ramirez has 28 RBIs, which are seven more than any player in the league.

Padres vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Mike Clevinger vs. Zach Plesac

First pitch: 6:10 p.m. ET

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Padres -140, Guardians +120

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Guardians +115

The Padres are -135 favorites in this matchup, but I’d have a hard time being all that much confidence in a pitcher who has not played an MLB game in about 1.5 years. Cleveland is playing with confidence right now after such a long losing streak, and let’s side with them with plus odds.

Player prop pick: Zach Plesac U3.5 strikeouts (-140)

You will need to pay a bit of a high price with this wager, but there’s a great chance Plesac fails to reach four strikeouts on Tuesday night. He has never been a high-strikeout pitcher in his career as he is in his fourth MLB season, and the Padres rank around the middle of the pack in strikeouts per game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.