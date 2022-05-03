Diamondbacks vs. Marlins: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Tuesday’s game

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida and will air on ESPN+. The Diamondbacks will start with Humberto Castellanos on the mound, and the Marlins will go with Trevor Rogers in this matchup.

The Diamondbacks won three of their last four games including the first matchup of this series with a 5-4 victory last night. Castellanos will take the mound after a tough outing in which he threw just 2 innings and allowed 5 runs on 5 hits and a walk in a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Arizona has the league’s worst batting average and of players who have appeared in at least 20 games this season, Pavin Smith leads the way with a .258 average.

The Marlins will look to avoid a three-game losing streak after winning seven in a row. Rogers has been fine on the mound this season aside from one bad start and is coming off a performance in which he allowed 1 earned run on 2 hits and 2 walks with 4 strikeouts over 6 innings of work. Miami ranks No. 7 in on-base percentage, though they’ve scored fewer than 5 runs in five of their last six games.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins

Pitchers: Humberto Castellanos vs. Trevor Rogers

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Live stream: ESPN+

Moneyline odds: Marlins -165, Diamondbacks +145

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Marlins -165

You will need to pay a high price to get much of a return on this bet, but Arizona’s offense is so bad that it is difficult to be confident in risking any money on the Diamondbacks in this spot. The pitching matchup also is in the Marlins favor, so there’s a reason Miami is a heavy favorite on Tuesday night.

Player prop pick: Jazz Chisholm Jr. over 0.5 hits

Chisholm enters this game riding a five-game hit streak. He went 1-4 in the first game of this series on Monday. Chisholm hasn’t faced Castellanos before but has a good matchup against the struggling righty. He should come away with at least one hit and not only continue his hit streak, but also win this bet.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.