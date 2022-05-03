Angels vs. Red Sox: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Tuesday’s game

The Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Noah Syndergaard will be back on the mound for the Angels after being scratched from his last scheduled start, while the Red Sox will start the game with Michael Wacha, who has been fantastic early on in 2022.

The Angels split a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox with a 3-0 loss yesterday, though they remain at the top of the American League West standings. Syndergaard was supposed to pitch on Friday but was held out due to a non-COVID illness, so he will make the fourth start of his tenure with the Angels. Los Angeles is swinging the bats well early on this season with stars up and down the lineup including Mike Trout, who is on his way to becoming the greatest hitter of all time.

The Red Sox lost three of their last four games and lost their series with the Baltimore Orioles in a 9-5 loss on Sunday. Wacha has been effective early on through four starts for the Red Sox with a 1.77 ERA. Boston does not have a very good offense early on in 2022, but Xander Bogaerts has been great this season with a .369 batting average and .418 on-base percentage.

Angels vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Noah Syndergaard vs. Michael Wacha

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Red Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Boston

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Angels -125, Red Sox +105

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Angels -125

Even though Wacha has been solid early on, there is a pretty big sample size over the previous few seasons to show that probably will not last, and Syndergaard looks good early on in what he hopes to be his first full season since 2019. Even if the pitching matchup was a wash, the Angels lineup is far superior in this matchup, so we’re going with the road favorites.

Player prop pick: Jackie Bradley Jr. U0.5 hits (-110)

The Red Sox outfielder is in a hitting slump that might never end. After hitting .163 with the Milwaukee Brewers last season, Bradley has a .147 batting average early in 2022. He has one hit over the last eight games, which featured 26 at-bats. You are getting fantastic value with -110 odds for him to go hitless once again.

