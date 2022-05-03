Reds vs. Brewers: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Tuesday’s game

The Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Tyler Mahle will be the starting pitcher for Cincinnati, while the Brewers will begin with Brandon Woodruff on the mound.

The Reds have been about as bad as it gets through the first month of the MLB season with a 3-19 record. Mahle enters with a 6.45 ERA going into his sixth start of 2022, coming off an outing in which he allowed 3 runs on 6 hits and 3 walks with 5 strikeouts over 5.1 innings in a loss to the San Diego Padres. Cincinnati has struggled in just about every major team stat you can find, and their long-time star Joey Votto is hitting just .122 this season.

The Brewers had a five-game winning streak snapped on Sunday with a 2-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs, though they remain in the top spot of the National League Central. Woodruff has been awesome for the Brewers during his career, but he’s off to a slow start in 2022 with a 5.30 ERA through four starts. Milwaukee has a below-average offense, but they scored at least 9 runs in three games during their winning streak. Former MVP Christian Yelich struggled at the plate last season and was off to a slow start in 2022 but homered twice in the Cubs series, so we’ll see if he can get back on track sometime soon.

Reds vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Brandon Woodruff

First pitch: 7:40 p.m. ET

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Brewers -240, Reds +195

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Brewers -240

I’m not sure how you could bet the Reds with any sort of confidence right now especially when they’re going up against a pitcher who has been very good for Milwaukee for several years. There is not a lot of value in betting on the Brewers, but they will win this matchup.

Player prop pick: Willy Adames over 0.5 hits

Adames is only batting .230 on the season but began heating up as April ended. The Reds' pitching staff has been brutal this season. Adames is hitting .500 against Mahle going 3-6 with a double and a home run. This won’t be the sexiest prop bet you make all day, but he has upside to come away with a hit.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.