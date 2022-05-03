Cardinals vs. Royals: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Tuesday’s game

The St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Dakota Hudson (2-1, 2.75 ERA) takes the mound for the Cardinals while the Royals will start Brad Keller (0-2, 2.19 ERA).

St. Louis (13-9) has won three of its last five games including picking up a win in the first game of this series on Monday. Steven Matz had a strong start and closer Giovanny Gallegos picked up his fifth save of the season. Look for the offense to step up in this game as they only tallied four hits in the series opener.

Kansas City (7-14) has dropped four games in a row. They are 2-8 over their last 10 and they are going to need to turn things around fast if they want to salvage the 2022 season. The lineup is struggling and they aren’t getting much help from their starting pitcher. Keller takes the mound on Tuesday and will look to capitalize on the momentum from his last outing. He pitched seven innings and gave up three hits and only one earned run but didn’t factor into the decision.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Kansas City Royals

Pitchers: Dakota Hudson vs. Brad Keller

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: St. Louis -120, Kansas City +100

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Cardinals -120

Facing a team that is 2-8 in their last 10 games, the Cardinals have the upside here. We haven’t seen the full potential of their lineup, but they have a good chance to get on track this series. They only had four hits on Monday and still got the win. I think their bats wake up on Tuesday and they take advantage of Keller who started the season poorly.

Player prop pick: Paul DeJong over 0.5 hits

DeJong has had Keller’s number in his career. He is hitting .375 against him and is 3-8 with a double. DeJong was hitless in the first game of this series and has a good matchup to get a base knock at the plate in the second game of this series.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.