Giants vs. Dodgers: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Tuesday’s game

The San Francisco Giants and LA Dodgers square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and will be nationally broadcast on TBS. Carlos Rodon (3-0, 1.17 ERA) will have his toughest test of the season while Julio Urias takes the mound for the Dodgers (1-1, 2.50 ERA).

The Giants (14-8) send their ace to the mound and hope Rodon continues his hot start to the year. He has won three games in a row and has only given up three total earned runs across his four starts. The Giants bats haven’t had much success against Urias hitting .177 as a team.

The Dodgers (14-7) are 2-3 in their last five games and begin a two-game series against San Francisco on Tuesday. As dominant as the Los Angeles lineup can be, they alternate games on torching opposing pitchers. Urias has only given up two earned runs over his last two starts, but only factored into one decision.

Giants vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Julio Urias

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -145, Giants +125

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Giants +125

Rodon gives the Giants their best shot at winning this game. He has looked like Superman this season and hasn’t given up more than three hits in a single game this year so far. If San Francisco can get him some run support they should come away with a big win.

Player prop pick: Carlos Rodon over 7.5 strikeouts

Rodon has at least eight strikeouts in all four of his starts this season. Los Angeles can certainly hit a number of home runs, but they also have a high swing and miss rate. Rodon should continue his streak and come away with at least eight strikeouts in this game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.