Padres vs. Guardians postponed Tuesday due to rain

Tonight’s game will be made up Wednesday as part of a doubleheader.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
MLB: APR 21 White Sox at Guardians Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tonight was supposed to mark San Diego Padres starting pitcher Mike Clevinger’s triumphant return to the mound after more than 18 months on the sidelines due to injuries.

His comeback will have to wait one more day.

Tonight’s game between the Padres and the Cleveland Guardians has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader Wednesday beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET from Cleveland’s Progressive Field.

The second game will start about 40 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1.

The Padres (15-8) have won five of their past six games and sit percentage points behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West. The Guardians (10-12) have won three games in a row immediately after dropping seven straight. They entered Tuesday 3.5 games behind the first-place Minnesota Twins in the American League Central.

This is the second game on Tuesday’s slate that has been postponed, joining the Pirates-Tigers matchup which will also be made up as a traditional doubleheader Wednesday.

