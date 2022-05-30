Brewers vs. Cubs: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs square off on Monday with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Milwaukee is expected to have Ethan Small on the mound in his first career start. Chicago will start Drew Smyly (2-5, 4.08 ERA).

The Brewers (30-18) were able to avoid losing the series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Milwaukee took the first and fourth games of the four-game series. On Sunday, they finally woke up their bats and secured the 8-0 victory. Corbin Burnes pitched seven innings and struck out 11 while Jace Peterson, Rowdy Tellez and Lorenzo Cain knocked a home run apiece.

The Cubs (19-27) lost an extra-innings game against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, 5-4 in 12 innings. Chicago is 4-6 over their last 10 games and sits in fourth place in the NL Central. The Brewers lead the division so this is a huge series for them. This will be pitcher Matthew Swarmer’s first MLB game, so this will be a matchup between starters in their first Major League appearance.

Brewers vs. Cubs

Pitchers: Ethan Small vs. Matthew Swarmer

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Brewers -1.5 (+125)

Run total: 10.5

Moneyline odds: Brewers -125, Cubs +105

Moneyline pick: Brewers -125

It’s impossible to know how pitchers will perform in his first MLB game, but Ethan Small has been excellent in the minor league ranks this season. In seven of his eight starts, he allowed fewer than 2 runs playing in Triple-A. With the injuries in the Brewers rotation, Small could become a key piece for this team over the summer, and I’ll bet he gets off to a solid start with Milwaukee also coming in with the better offense in this spot.

Player prop pick: Andrelton Simmons Under 0.5 total bases (+125)

The Cubs shortstop is struggling at the plate this season with a .206 batting average, going 1-for-11 over the previous three games. When he is in the lineup, Simmons generally bats ninth, so his number of at-bats will be limited. There’s a good chance he goes hitless here and you’re getting great value with plus odds.

