Giants vs. Phillies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Monday with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Logan Webb will throw for the Giants with Kyle Gibson on the mound for the Phillies.

San Francisco (25-21) lost two of three games to the Cincinnati Reds over the weekend and needed a victory on Sunday to avoid a sweep. Gibson has gotten off to a strong start with a 3.54 ERA heading into his 10th outing of 2022. The Giants have the second best offense in terms of runs per game, and Mike Yastrzemski had 2 more hits last night to increase the batting average to .298.

Philadelphia (21-27) was swept by the New York Mets over the weekend, capped off by a 5-4 loss in 10 innings last night. Gibson will go into start No. 10 with a 3.94 ERA, coming off an outing where he gave up 2 runs on 7 hits and a walk with 8 strikeouts over 5 innings. The Phillies have a top-10 offense with Bryce Harper leading the way with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs.

Giants vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Kyle Gibson

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Giants -1.5 (+155)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Giants -115, Phillies -105

Moneyline pick: Giants -115

Look for the Philadelphia struggles to continue as they have a quick turnaround after going 10 innings in New York last night. The pitching matchup appears to be a wash without a significant advantage on either side, but the Giants certainly have the offensive edge, and that will be the difference.

Player prop pick: Logan Webb Over 4.5 strikeouts (-140)

The Giants starter is not racking up the strikeouts at a high rate compared to previous seasons in his career. Eventually, that will change, and he is going up against a Phillies lineup that strikes out the 24th most times per game this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.