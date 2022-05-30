Orioles vs. Red Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Baltimore will be starting Tyler Wells (1-4, 4.30 ERA) while Boston will send Rich Hill (1-2, 3.86) to the mound.

The Orioles (20-29) are finally at the end of a rare five-game divisional series with the Sox. So far the teams have split with Baltimore taking the first and third games with Boston taking the second and fourth. The Orioles are coming off a 12-2 loss as Boston launched five home runs. Wells is going to hope for a betting out to get Baltimore the series win on Monday. In his last start, he pitched five innings and he gave up five hits and two earned runs while taking his fourth loss of the year.

The Red Sox (23-25) saw their lineup perform to its potential on Sunday. Bobby Dalbec, Franchy Cordero, Rafael Devers, Christian Arroyo and Enrique Hernandez all had home runs before the fifth inning. If this performance sparks momentum in their batting order, it could be what they need to get out of fourth place in the AL East. Hill is going to be making his ninth start of the season and his second against the Orioles. He pitched four innings giving up one hit and striking out four.

Orioles vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Tyler Wells vs. Rich Hill

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Red Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Boston

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Boston -1.5

Run total: 10

Moneyline odds: Baltimore +145, Boston -165

Moneyline pick: Boston -165

The Red Sox and Orioles are at the bottom of the division, but Boston has a much better team top to bottom than Baltimore does. Hill has had success pitching against this team already this year and should have another good performance on Monday night. Red Sox take this one and win the series.

Player prop pick: Rich Hill Over 3.5 strikeouts (-165)

Rich Hill’s strikeout numbers are slightly down in his 18th MLB season, but this is a solid matchup against an Orioles lineup that strikes out the fifth most times per game in 2022. Hill struck out 4 batters in 4 innings against Baltimore last month.

