Nationals vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Washington Nationals and New York Mets square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in Queens, New York and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Washington will be sending Erick Fedde (3-3, 3.55 ERA) to the mound while New York is countering with David Peterson (2-0, 2.16 ERA).

The Nationals (18-31) find themselves dead last in the NL East. They are coming off a series win against the Colorado Rockies winning three out of four games. They outscored the Rockies 27-17 which has been rare for the Washington lineup. The Nats are looking to continue this momentum as they start their 10-game road trip. Fedde will be making his 10th start of the year. In his last outing, he pitched six innings and gave up four hits while striking out six on the way to his third win of the season.

The Mets (32-17) are coming off a series win against the Philadelphia Phillies. They have a commanding lead in the NL East and now welcome the Nationals to town. This is a big part of their season as they take on Washington, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels and the Milwaukee Brewers over their next five series. Peterson is going to be making his sixth start of the season. In his last start, he went six innings and gave up three hits and two earned runs while striking out six on the way to his second win in a row.

Nationals vs. Mets

Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. David Peterson

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: New York -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Washington +160, New York -190

Moneyline pick: New York -190

The Mets are coming off a loss, but they still have the edge in this matchup. The Nationals have been better recently, but it is still hard to back them in games. Peterson has won his last two starts and hasn’t gotten knocked around as much as Fedde. It should be a good game, but New York should take the series opener.

Player prop pick: David Peterson Over 4.5 strikeouts (+120)

The Mets starter threw 6 strikeouts before being demoted in early May and did the same in his previous start last week. Peterson will go up against a Nationals offense that strikes out the fewest times per game, but you’re still getting solid value with plus odds on Monday night.

