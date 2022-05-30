Braves vs. Diamondbacks: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks square off on Monday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Atlanta is expected to give Spencer Strider (1-1, 2.22 ERA) the first major league start of his career. Arizona will start Zac Gallen (3-0, 2.22 ERA)

The Braves (23-25) took the series win over the Miami Marlins after picking up the 6-3 win on Sunday. Marcell Ozuna knocked two home runs in the win which was a good sight to see for the Atlanta batting order. Strider has been solid out of the bullpen this season, but it remains to be seen how long of a leash he will have or if it will be a bullpen day for the Braves.

The Diamondbacks (23-25) sit in fourth place in the NL West and are coming off getting swept in a four-game divisional series by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Arizona had won two games against the Kansas City Royals, but that momentum quickly depleted. They’re hoping that Gallen will be able to spark a new winning streak. This will be Gallen’s ninth start of the season. In his last outing, he pitched 5.1 innings and gave up seven hits and six earned runs while striking out four.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks

Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Zac Gallen

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Atlanta -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Atlanta -120, Arizona +100

Moneyline pick: Atlanta -120

The Braves have been up and down this season, not having a win streak larger than two wins so far. Strider has pitched in 24.1 innings and has struck out 37 batters. He should find success against the Diamondbacks lineup that hasn’t consistently been strong. Gallen has been a staple in the Arizona rotation, but the Atlanta batting order has momentum heading into this game.

Player prop pick: Zac Gallen Over 5.5 strikeouts (-150)

The Braves lineup continues to rack up the strikeout numbers as they remain at the top of the list when it comes to K’s per game as a team. Gallen’s K/9 numbers are slightly down through his first eight starts of 2022, but he has been a high-strikeout thrower throughout his career, and he should get to 6 strikeouts on Monday night.

