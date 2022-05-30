Pirates vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Monday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Pittsburgh will start Zach Thompson (2-4, 5.50 ERA) while Los Angeles will counter with Walker Buehler (6-1, 2.91 ERA).

The Pirates (19-27) find themselves in third place of the NL Central and are coming off a series loss against the San Diego Padres. Their road trip continues on Monday as they open a three-game series with L.A. While you may want to count out the Pirates, they took two of three from the Dodgers earlier this year. This will be Thompson’s 10th start of the year. In his last outing, he got knocked around and only lasted three innings and gave up seven hits and four earned runs.

The Dodgers (33-14) are moving full steam ahead this season with their powerhouse team. They are coming off a four-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks and have won 13 of their last 15 games. Buehler is making his 10th start of the season and has had a great month of May. In his last start, Buehler pitched six innings and gave up six hits and two earned runs while earning his sixth win of the year.

Pirates vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Zach Thompson vs. Walker Buehler

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Pirates local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Los Angeles -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Pittsburgh +250, Los Angeles -320

Moneyline pick: Los Angeles -320

The Dodgers have been on fire this season and are arguably the hottest team in baseball at this point in the year. Pittsburgh has had success against Los Angeles this year, but Buehler is pitching well heading into this game. With the Dodgers lineup and their ability to score runs at a premium, they should earn another win in this game.

Player prop pick: Walker Buehler Over 5.5 strikeouts (-120)

Buehler does not have a great strikeout rate early in 2022 compared to his previous seasons, especially recently where he has not thrown more than 4 K’s in his last three starts. However, he is going up against a Pirates lineup that averages eighth-most strikeouts per game, striking out 26 times in their last two games.

