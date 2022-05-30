Marlins slugger Jesus Sanchez launches 496-foot home run at Coors Field [VIDEO]

How are you spending your Memorial Day? Maybe a little barbecue? Hanging out with friends and family? Well, here’s what Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez did today:

496 FEET!!!



Jesús Sánchez with the longest home run of the season by far! pic.twitter.com/0Tu0szdmvx — MLB (@MLB) May 30, 2022

That is the longest home run in MLB this year, and by a lot. The second-longest was this 472-foot clout by Mike Trout.

In the Statcast era (since 2015), this is tied for the third-longest home run in the Majors. And it’s the longest since the Twins’ Miguel Sano reached the same distance in September 2019. If you click that link above, you’ll see that Giancarlo Stanton is No. 2 on that list with a 504-foot blast, also at Coors Field, in 2016. That, obviously, still stands as the longest HR in Marlins franchise history.

After all the talk during the season’s first couple of months about the baseball being “dead,” balls have been flying out of the yard at seemingly break-neck speed and at huge distances lately. Heck, the Astros’ Yordan Alvarez has hit two homers that each traveled more than 440 feet today.

But no matter the liveliness of the baseball or the park in which he was playing, I think we can all agree that Sanchez got every stitch of that pitch.