Nick Castellanos has hit another home run at a really awkward moment

Nick Castellanos has done it again. That inconsiderate monster who plays right field for the Philadelphia Phillies homered on Memorial Day while the team’s broadcast was talking about the Gold Star mothers who were in attendance.

Here’s Castellanos latest awkward work of art:

Unbelievable. Nick Castellanos strikes again to interrupt a heartfelt moment by the announcer #mlb pic.twitter.com/9e3VQOewwy — Bill Waychunas (@waychunas) May 30, 2022

Castellanos’ “talent” knows no bounds, of course. It all started, famously, with that drive into deep left field that became a meme in short order.

He homered while Royals broadcasters were eulogizing a war veteran/father of the Royals’ clubhouse attendant. He homered on the 20th anniversary of September 11th last year. He homered (albeit in a different game) immediately after Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt was drilled in the face by a comebacker in one of the scariest moments of the ‘21 season.

And now this. Nick Castellanos is a fantastic hitter. He is also, completely inadvertently, one of the rudest baseball players to ever live.