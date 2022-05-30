This might be the best defensive play of the MLB season [VIDEO]

What has been the best fielding play in Major League Baseball this season? My mind immediately goes to this full-extension dive from Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp which was so incredible, he surprised himself.

But we might have a new play at the top of the Web Gems list, because look at what Texas Rangers center fielder Eli White just did against the Rays’ Ji-Man Choi:

Halfway up the wall?! This was an ELIte catch! pic.twitter.com/q4MRtD4pxC — MLB (@MLB) May 31, 2022

GOOD. LORD.

According to Statcast, that 405-foot flyout had an expected batting average of .850. But when the center fielder jumps so high that his midsection basically lands on top of the fence, expected stats don’t mean anything.

White has been in the league for parts of three seasons and has never been much of a hitter — .177 average and a .536 OPS through 322 at-bats entering Monday. But he is an above-average defender with a career eight Outs Above Average.

Well, make it nine now. And that should be worth more than one out.