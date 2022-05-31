Twins vs. Tigers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Comerica Park in Detroit and will be available to watch on ESPN+. The Twins will start Devin Smeltzer, with Rony Garcia taking the mound for the Tigers.

Minnesota (29-20) lost two of their last three games but still leads the AL Central by 4.5 games going into Tuesday. Smeltzer will make his fourth start of 2022, and he allowed just 2 runs over 17.1 innings this season. The Twins have the third-best on-base percentage, led by Luis Arraez, who is putting up huge numbers with a .454 OBP and a 10-game hitting streak.

Detroit (18-29) is one of the worst teams in baseball but won four of their last five games and will go for three in a row. Garcia will make his second start and 10th appearance with a 3.00 ERA over 18 innings of work in 2022. The Tigers average the fewest runs per game, and one of their top hitters Miguel Cabrera missed the last couple of games with back tightness.

Twins vs. Tigers

Pitchers: Devin Smeltzer vs. Rony Garcia

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. ET

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North Extra

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports North Extra

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Twins -1.5 (+120)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Twins -145, Tigers +125

Moneyline pick: Twins -145

Let’s keep riding with Smeltzer, who has a 1.04 ERA early on as he gets a matchup with the worst offense in the MLB. The Tigers have shown through a nearly two-month sample size that this streak of wins is not sustainable, creating some value in Minnesota with this number.

Player prop pick: Devin Smeltzer Over 2.5 strikeouts (-165)

Smeltzer is not a significant strikeout thrower as you could determine by how low this number is, but he’s getting to 3 strikeouts in this matchup. Smeltzer struck out 6 batters his last time out and will get a Tigers lineup that strikes out more often than the majority of MLB teams.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.