Giants vs. Phillies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 6:45 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Giants will start with Jakob Junis on the mound with Ranger Suarez to throw for the Philadelphia Phillies.

San Francisco (26-21) will go for their third straight victory on Tuesday night and won Game 1 of this series 5-4 in 10 innings. Junis has a 2.76 ERA in his first year with the Giants over six appearances and four starts. San Francisco averages the third most runs per game, and Curt Casali had the big hit yesterday with a 2-run homer in the 10th inning.

Philadelphia (21-28) will look to avoid a five-game losing streak in this matchup after also getting swept by the New York Mets over the weekend. Suarez will make his 10th start of 2022 with a 4.74 ERA. The Phillies score the 11th most runs per game, and Bryce Harper will head into this matchup with a .305 batting average.

Giants vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Jakob Junis vs. Ranger Suarez

First pitch: 6:45 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Phillies -1.5 (+140)

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Phillies -135, Giants +115

Moneyline pick: Giants +115

San Francisco has a great chance of pulling off this victory as slight underdogs based on how successful they’ve been at the plate in 2022. Junis threw at least 5 innings in all six outings this season and gave up more than 2 runs just once. The Giants have decent value with plus odds as both streaks should continue.

Player prop pick: Jakob Junis Over 4.5 strikeouts (+125)

Junis has not been striking out hitters at a very high rate to this point of 2022, but there is a good chance he can get to 5 strikeouts on Tuesday night. He will get a matchup with a Phillies lineup coming in with the sixth most strikeouts per game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.