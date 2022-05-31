Angels vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in Bronx and will be available to watch on TBS. Noah Syndergaard gets the start on the mound for the Angels, while Jordan Montgomery gets the nod for the Yankees.

After a few disappointing seasons, the Angels look like they have a legitimate shot at being a contender. While everybody knows how good Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are, Taylor Ward has been the big surprise for Los Angeles this season. In 117 at-bats, Ward is hitting .359 with 10 home runs and 26 runs batted in. On the mound, Noah Syndergaard has been great for the Angels. In seven starts, Syndergaard is 4-2 with a 3.08 ERA. This will be a tough test for him tonight.

While it’s not much of a surprise, the Yankees have been one of the best teams in baseball. At 33-15 they are tied for the most wins in all of baseball. Aaron Judge has been their best player. Judge is currently one of the AL MVP favorites as he’s hitting .309 with 18 home runs and 37 RBIs. On the mound, Jordan Montgomery has been decent for the Yankees this season. In nine starts this season, Montgomery is 0-1 with a 3.30 ERA. The Yankees haven't given him much run support in his starts.

Angels vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Noah Syndergaard vs. Jordan Montgomery

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. EST

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Yankees -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Yankees -135, Angels +115

Moneyline pick: Angels +115

If they were at full health, the Yankees may have been a good pick. But with all the injuries they're dealing with, I lean towards the Angels in the first game of the series. If Syndergaard can give the Angels six strong innings, there’s a great chance they come out on top.

Player prop pick: Aaron Judge over 1.5 total bases (-120)

What he’s done so far this season is incredible. He’s hitting .309 with 18 home runs and 37 runs batted in. In three plate appearances against Syndergaard, Judge is 2-3 with two singles. Look for Judge to have at least one extra-base hit tonight.

