Astros vs. Athletics: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Astros and Athletics square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Cristian Javier is on the mound for the Astros, while Frankie Montas will be starting for the Athletics.

While they have had a great month of May, the Astros are in sole possession of first place in the AL West. Yordan Alvarez has given them a legitimate power threat in the four spot as he is hitting .260 with four home runs and 28 runs batted in. Jeremy Peña has been their best average hitter as he’s hitting .282 with eight home runs and 23 runs batted in. On the mound, Cristian Javier has been great this season as both a starter and reliever. He’s pitched in nine games, with five starts, he has a 3-2 record with a 2.43 ERA.

Throughout the offseason, the Athletics traded the majority of their big pieces, trying to rebuild their minor league system. This season, they have really struggled at the plate. Tony Kemp is leading the Athletics in average this season, he’s hitting .237 with one home run and 8 runs batted in. On the mound, Frankie Montas has been decent a he’s 2-4 with a 3.28 ERA so far. There is a good chance he will be traded for some prospects this season.

Astros vs. Athletics

Pitchers: Cristian Javier vs. Frankie Montas

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Athletics local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Astros -1.5

Run total: 6.5

Moneyline odds: Astros -140, Athletics +120

Moneyline pick: Astros -140

The Astros are by far the better team and have a chance at sweeping Oakland in this series. With Montas on the mound for Oakland, some people are hesitant to bet on the Astros, but I don't think the Astros will have any issues with Montas today. Look for a big win from the Astros in this one.

Player prop pick: Jose Altuve over 1.5 total bases (+135)

In his career versus Frankie Montas, Altuve is 10-30 with two home runs and three runs batted in. In a big ballpark, I think Altuve has at least one extra-base hit and maybe multiple. He had a big game yesterday as well, so look for him to keep that success going.

