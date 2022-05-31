White Sox vs. Blue Jays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Rogers Centre in Toronto and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The White Sox will start Lucas Giolito with Kevin Gausman on the mound for the Blue Jays.

Chicago (23-23) split a two-game series with the Chicago Cubs over the weekend. Giolito will make his eighth start of 2022 and has not allowed more than 3 runs in any outing with a 2.63 ERA. The White Sox rank 27th in runs per game, and their top hitter Tim Anderson was sent to the injured list after suffering a groin injury on Sunday.

Toronto (27-20) will go into this matchup on a five-game winning streak, coming off an 11-10 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Gausman is putting together another fantastic season in Year 1 with the Blue Jays, coming in with a 2.25 ERA heading into his 10th start of 2022. Toronto is scoring the 23rd most runs per game, and Alejandro Kirk scored 4 runs on Sunday, coming in with a .371 on-base percentage.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Kevin Gausman

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet ONE

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Blue Jays -1.5 (+120)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -170, White Sox +150

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -170

Toronto has a slight advantage with a better lineup than the White Sox, but they will have a big advantage in the pitching department. Gausman’s pitching excellence has continued to his new team, and it’s tough to point to a reason why the White Sox will come away with a victory here.

Player prop pick: Kevin Gausman Under 5.5 strikeouts (+125)

The White Sox have an interesting stat line as a team as they come in with the third-worst on-base percentage, but they do not strike out all that often. Chicago enters this matchup with the fourth-fewest strikeouts per game, and they should get enough contact on Gausman to keep this strikeout number below 6 on Tuesday night.

