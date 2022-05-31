Padres vs. Cardinals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:45 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Blake Snell gets the start on the mound for the Padres, while Adam Wainwright will start for the Red Sox.

Even without their star Fernando Tatis Jr., the Padres have gotten off to a great start. They’re currently 30-18 and will only get better once Tatis returns. Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer have carried the Padres lineup this season. Machado is hitting .353 with eight home runs with 28 runs batted in, while Hosmer is hitting .312 with four home runs and 24 runs batted in. Blake Snell will be making his third start of the season. He’s 0-2 with a six ERA in nine innings pitched so far this season.

The Cardinals have an extremely talented team this season and have been playing their best baseball as of late. They’re 7-3 in their last 10 games. A big reason for their success as of late is Paul Goldschmidt. He currently has a 21 game hitting streak. On the season, he is hitting .352 with 11 home runs and 42 runs batted in. If he keeps this up, he’ll have a shot at winning NL MVP. On the mound, Adam Wainwright has been his normal self. In nine starts, Wainwright has a 5-4 record with a 3.12 ERA.

Padres vs. Cardinals

Pitchers: Blake Snell vs. Adam Wainwright

First pitch: 7:45 p.m. ET

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Cardinals -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Cardinals -130, Padres +110

Moneyline pick: Cardinals -130

With Blake Snell’s struggles so far this season, it’s too tough to pick them in this one. The Cardinals have a proven veteran in Wainwright on the mound, so they know what they’ll be getting from him. Look for Goldschmidt to stay hot and the Cardinals to win a close one to open the series.

Player prop pick: Paul Goldschmidt over 1.5 total bases (+110)

Like I said above, Goldschmidt is in the midst of a 21 game hitting streak and he’s been red-hot. Against left-handed pitchers this season, in 33 at-bats, Goldschmidt is hitting .515 with nine extra-base hits including three home runs. Look for Goldschmidt to stay hot in the first game of the series.

