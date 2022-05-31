Reds vs. Red Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Luis Castillo gets the start on the mound for the Mariners, while Michael Wacha will start for the Red Sox.

After trading almost all of their top players away this past offseason, it was expected that the Reds would have major struggles. The Reds are tied with the Kansas City Royals for the worst record in the MLB as they sit at 16-31. Kyle Farmer has been the Reds best average hitter as he’s hitting .261 with four home runs and 25 runs batted in. On the mound, Luis Castillo has a 1-2 record with a 4.35 ERA. If he can improve his numbers a bit, he could be traded to a contender later in the season.

The Red Sox have been extremely disappointing to say the least. They are 23-26 and just 2.5 games above the Orioles for last place in the AL East. They’re coming off a series loss against the Orioles. Xander Bogaerts and JD Martinez have been two of the Red Sox best hitters and this is a big year for him. Bogaerts will hit free agency next offseason and could leave Boston. Rafael Devers has been great as well as he’s hitting .340 with 11 home runs and 26 runs batted in. Michael Wacha has been great for the Red Sox this season as he is 3-0 with a 2.83 ERA.

Reds vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Michael Wacha

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Red Sox -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -135, Reds +115

Moneyline pick: Red Sox -135

This is one of the best plays of the day in my opinion. I fully expect the Red Sox to come out and get the bats going early. While Castillo is the Reds ace, the Red Sox lineup is hard to stop, especially coming off a big loss. Look for a big Red Sox win in this one.

Player prop pick: Rafael Devers over 1.5 total bases (-120)

Devers has been one of the best hitters in all of the MLB so far this season. Tonight, he is facing right-handed pitcher Luis Castillo. Devers has hit right-handed pitching much better than left this season. Against RHP, Devers is hitting .333 with 10 home runs and 22 runs batted in.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.