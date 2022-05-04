Yankees vs. Blue Jays: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Wednesday’s game

The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Rogers Center in Toronto, Ontario and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Yanks will have Nestor Cortes on the hill, while Toronto is slated to have Yusei Kikuchi throw.

The Yankees come into this one with a ton of confidence after winning the first two games of this series, coming away with a big 9-1 win over the Jays on Tuesday, pushing their win streak up to 11. Cortes looks primed to bump that number up to 12 too because he’s been really tough to hit this season. In 20.2 innings tossed he’s given up 15 hits and just three earned runs. Meanwhile, New York’s offense is scoring an average of nearly eight runs per contest.

Toronto has played well this season for the most part, but they’re just coming up against New York at a tough time. Before this matchup with the Yanks, they had won 12 of their last 18 games. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and have been hitting bombs, both tied with the team lead at six apiece. Pitching has been good too, but Kikuchi has struggled. The lefty is 0-2 this season and has allowed nine earned runs in less than 15 innings pitched. He also has as many strikeouts as he does walks with 13 each.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Nestor Cortes vs. Yusei Kikuchi

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Blue Jays local broadcast: Rogers SportsNet

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -145, Blue Jays +125

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Yankees -145

The Jays are a good team but they just ran into a buzzsaw with how New York is playing at the moment. Plus, Kikuchi has struggled early on this season and that’s unlikely to get better against a stellar Yanks lineup.

Player prop pick: Aaron Judge over 0.5 home runs (+375)

Judge isn’t the greatest hitter against Kikuchi, getting just two hits in nine at-bats against the Jays hurler in his career. Still, those two hits have left the ballpark and with the way Kikuchi is pitching right now, he’s liable to give Judge another one to swing away at.

