Angels vs. Red Sox: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Wednesday’s game

The LA Angels and Boston Red Sox square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Reid Detmers will be on the bump for the halos and the Sox are slated to have Garrett Whitlock make the third start of his career.

The Red Sox took the first game of this series in a 4-0 shutout on Tuesday night. This game though is really a toss-up from the perspective of the Sox offense against Detmers. Nobody who plays regularly in the Boston lineup has any Major League at-bats against him. Despite the lack of experience against the hurler, Boston should be at an advantage. Detmers is struggling, boasting an ERA over 5.0 and has given up 10 earned runs in less than 18 innings pitched.

Whitlock on the other hand has been lights-out for Boston. He’s given up just one earned run this season in 16.1 innings tossed. He’s only given up nine hits in that span while striking out 20 opposing hitters. Yes, the Angels lineup has some studs like Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in it, but they’re not playing well right now. The team has scored just six runs over their last four games and has been shut out in two straight.

Angels vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs Garrett Whitlock

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -135, Angels +115

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Red Sox -135

Since the Angels have pushed across just six runs in their last 36 innings, that shouldn’t give anybody a load of confidence as they take on a guy who’s allowed just one earned run this season.

Player prop pick: Coming soon.

