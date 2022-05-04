White Sox vs. Cubs: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Wednesday’s game

The Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Wrigley Field and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Kyle Hendricks will be on the bump for the Cubs while Lucas Giolito will toe the rubber for the Southsiders.

The Cubs have had a hard time recently, winning just three of their last 10 contests, losing the first game of this edition of the Crosstown Classic on Tuesday. They’ve only scored more than five runs twice in that span too. They’re averaging 4.8 runs per game over their last 10, but that number is wildly inflated by a 21-run performance last week. They’ve scored 0 or 1 runs in five of their last 10 games.

The White Sox are playing much better than their cross-town rivals are this season even though they have similar overall records. The Sox have won just four of their last 10 games, but have come out with wins in three of their last four contests. Giolito has been solid too, giving up four earned runs in 14 innings pitched. He’s been getting huge strikeout numbers though, sitting down 20 opposing hitters in that small number of innings.

White Sox vs. Cubs

Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Lucas Giolito

First pitch: 7:40 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: White Sox -145, Cubs +125

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: White Sox -145

With how Giolito is tossing recently and the struggles the Cubs offense has faced, the White Sox Moneyline should be the move here. Especially considering the Northsiders are striking out at a clip of 13 Ks per game over their last three contests, the White Sox hurler should feast on the Cubs hitters.

