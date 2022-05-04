Giants vs. Dodgers: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Wednesday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Alex Wood will be on the mound for the Giants, while the Dodgers still haven’t announced a starting pitcher.

The NL West is probably the tightest division in baseball at the top, with three teams separated by just 1.5 games. The Dodgers are at the top of the division and increased their lead a bit by taking down their inter-state rivals last night. LA has won three of its last four contests overall. Its offense has been solid, scoring an average of over four runs per game. Though it’s tough to know much else about tonight’s game without a starting pitcher to examine.

The Giants sit in third place in the West, now 1.5 games back after last night’s loss. They’re trending in the opposite direction of LA, though. Where the Dodgers have won three out of four, the Giants have dropped three of their last four games. Wood has been steady, though unremarkable on the bump this season. He’s allowed nine earned runs in just under 20 innings pitched, though he’s given up 21 hits, which is over one every inning he’s in the game. That could be dangerous against a very good LAD lineup.

Giants vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Alex Wood vs. Tony Gonsolin

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. EST

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports BayArea

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Giants +135, Dodgers -155

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -155

The Dodgers opened up their quick two-game set against the Giants with a 3-1 win Tuesday night. Los Angeles received a quality start from Julio Urias, who went six scoreless innings and held the Giants to four hits.

The Dodgers should be able to pick up the sweep with Gonsolin on the mound. Gonsolin is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA in four starts this season. The 27-year-old has pitched well at home, with an ERA of 0.00 and .125 OBA (two starts). Meanwhile, Wood has been getting hit around this season (21 hits in 20 innings), but he has a road ERA of 1.80. Take the Dodgers, who are 9-2 at home this season.

Player prop pick: Tony Gonsolin under 4.5 strikeouts (+110)

The 27-year-old Gonsolin is not a strikeout pitcher as a majority of his outs this season have been via the ground ball. Throughout four starts this season, Gonsolin only has 13 strikeouts in 17 innings. He’s gone under 4.5 strikeouts in his first three starts. In his last outing against the Diamondbacks, Gonsolin had five strikeouts in four innings. But Arizona has been one of the worst strikeout teams. Last night, we saw Urias only get four strikeouts, which could be the same story tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.