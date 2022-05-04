Mariners vs. Astros: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Wednesday’s game

The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Matt Brash will take the mound for Seattle looking for more success in his fifth start of 2022, while the Astros will begin with Justin Verlander, who’s off to a strong start early on.

The Mariners did not score in the first two games of this series with a combined 9 hits in a pair of losses. Brash has a 6.88 ERA through his first four starts this season, and this will be his second matchup with the Astros. On April 17th, he allowed 2 runs on 2 hits and 6 walks with 5 strikeouts over 5.1 innings of work in a 7-2 victory. The Mariners rank eighth in runs scored per game despite 18 consecutive scoreless innings as shortstop JP Crawford and third baseman Ty France have put up incredible numbers through the first month of the season.

The Astros will go for the sweep on Wednesday afternoon looking for another strong performance out of their pitching staff. Verlander made one start in 2020 and missed all of 2021 coming off Tommy John surgery, but he has a 1.73 ERA through four starts this season. Houston has struggled offensively this season compared to the rest of the league, though Yordan Alvarez is a home run away from being tied for the league lead.

Mariners vs. Astros

Pitchers: Matt Brash vs. Justin Verlander

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Mariners local broadcast: ROOT Sports Northwest

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Astros -195, Mariners +165

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Astros -195

I’ll go ahead and predict the Mariners will put at least one run on the board Wednesday afternoon, but Houston will complete the sweep. Verlander looks great especially coming off a stretch with one start over two MLB seasons and if he throws like he has so far in 2022, the Astros will be in a great position to pull off another victory.

Player prop pick: Jarred Kelenic U 0.5 hits (-130)

The Mariners centerfielder received a ton of hype as a prospect when he was moving up in the minor leagues, but the MLB success hasn’t been there. After a poor rookie season, he has a .132 batting average in Year 2 and is hitless over his last eight official at-bats with a single hit since April 24th. Look for Kelenic’s struggles to continue against Verlander.

