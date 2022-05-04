Braves vs. Mets: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Wednesday’s game

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in Queens, NY, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Braves pitcher Ian Anderson will get the start on the mound against the Mets pitcher Tylor Megill.

It hasn't been the best start to the season for the reigning World Series’ champions. They’re 4-6 in their last 10 games and just recently got star outfielder Ronald Acuña back. Austin Riley has been one of the Braves best hitters this season as he’s hitting .274 with seven homeruns and 14 RBIs. Since returning from the IL, in 20 at bats, Acuña is hitting just .200. They’ll need him to heat up over the next few weeks. Ian Anderson has been fine this season. On the season, he is 2-1 with a 4.66 ERA in 19.1 innings pitched. Anderson is coming off his best start thus far where he pitched six innings giving up 2 runs on three hits and got the win against the Texas Rangers.

Early on, the Mets have been one of the best teams in baseball. They’re currently 18-8 and have won seven of their last 10 games. In his first season with the Mets, Buck Showalter has done an impressive job with their talented roster. Their best hitter for average has been Jeff McNeil who is hitting .349 with one homerun and 10 RBIs. Tylor Megill has been stellar this season and that has caught many baseball fans by surprise. In 28 innings, Megill is 4-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 27 strikeouts.

Braves vs. Mets

Pitchers: Ian Anderson vs. Tylor Megill

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. ET

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Mets -135, Braves +115

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Mets -135

Megill has been the best pitcher for the Mets so far this season. In the final game of the series, the Mets will go for the series win as they’re current up 2-1. The Braves lost two tough games on Tuesday and looked exhausted. I expect the Mets to hold the Braves to a small amount of runs and the Mets bats to come alive early on in a handily win.

Player prop pick: Tylor Megill under 5.5 strikeouts (-105)

Megill has been outstanding for the Mets this season, racking up 27 strikeouts in 28 innings pitched (five starts). However, he’s struggled this season to get at least six strikeouts in a game consistently.

The 26-year-old has under 5.5 strikeouts in three out of his first five starts, with two of those starts at home against the Phillies and Diamondbacks. The Braves are only averaging 9.33 strikeouts per game in their last three games, giving the over a shot. However, Atlanta only struck out five times in Game 2 of their doubleheader last night.

