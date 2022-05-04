Rangers vs. Phillies: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Wednesday’s game

The Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 6:45 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and will be available to watch from ESPN+. The Rangers will start with Martin Perez on the mound, while Zack Wheeler will throw for the Phillies.

Texas will head into Wednesday’s game looking for a fourth consecutive victory, and they beat the Phillies 6-4 last night. Perez has a 3.00 ERA through his first four games of the season, though he hasn’t gotten a ton of help from the Rangers lineup during his starts. Texas ranks inside the top 10 in runs per game, and Nathaniel Lowe has been the top hitter with a .299 batting average.

Philadelphia lost three of their last four games going into the finale of this two-game set. Wheeler has been among the top pitchers in the league the past few years, but he hasn’t put up big numbers early on with a 5.79 ERA in 2022. The Phillies have an above-average offense with plenty of star power in the lineup.

Rangers vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Martin Perez vs. Zack Wheeler

First pitch: 6:45 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Phillies -180, Rangers +155

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Phillies -180

Philadelphia has the pitching advantage in this matchup and the better lineup, so it’s tough to go against them in this matchup. Wheeler hasn’t been at his best early on, but he has a massive sample size of production that shows that won’t last all that long. Take the Phillies to split this series.

Player prop pick: Zack Wheeler U6.5 strikeouts (-130)

Wheeler struck out more than six batters once this season through four starts as he threw five or fewer innings in three of them. He is going up against a Rangers lineup that ranks No. 7 in terms of fewest strikeouts per game, so K’s might be hard to come by.

