Miguel Cabrera out for Tigers in Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader vs. Pirates

The newest member of the 3,000 hit club will get a bit of a rest Wednesday afternoon as Miguel Cabrera will be on the bench for the Detroit Tigers' first game of a doubleheader with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cabrera will presumably start the second game of the twin billing, earning a rest in the first game. That means Miggy, who is hitting .258 this season with one home run and seven RBIs, will have two full days of rest before suiting up again tonight, since the last time Detroit played was May 1.

The former Florida Marlins slugger has just five hits in his last seven games, nabbing just one multi-hit game in that span all the way back on April 23. Though he’s not in the starting lineup for the afternoon game, which starts at 1:10 p.m. EST, he is available to come off the bench and pinch-hit, according to reporting from MLive.