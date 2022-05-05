Blue Jays vs. Guardians: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Thursday’s game

The Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 6:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio and will be available to watch on ESPN+ and MLB Network. Jose Berrios will be on the mound for the Blue Jays against Aaron Civale for the Guardians.

The Blue Jays enter Thursday’s contest at 16-10 on the season and just ended the Yankee’s 11-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Wednesday. The Jays are playing well and would look even better if they didn’t play in the AL East. Vlad Guerrero Jr. has led the way hitting .286 with six home runs and 17 RBI.

The Guardians sit at 11-13 on the season after splitting a two-game set with the San Diego Padres. They’ve picked up their play lately, having won four of their last five games. Jose Ramirez is the driving force behind the Cleveland offense hitting 318 with seven home runs and 29 RBI.

Blue Jays vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Jose Berrios vs. Aaron Civale

First pitch: 6:10 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: SportsNet

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN app, MLB Network

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -150 Guardians +130

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -150

Berrios has been the better pitcher of the two starters, which will be the difference in this one. The righty has success against the Guardians dating back to his time with the Minnesota Twins. He has a lifetime 3.72 ERA against Cleveland and hasn’t allowed more than three runs in a start against them since 2018.

Player prop pick: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. over 0.5 home runs (+320)

It’s been a minute since Guerrero Jr. hit a home run and the Blue Jays could use a homer from him to ignite their offense. This season, Vladdy Jr. is hitting .286 with six home runs and 17 RBI. Guerrero Jr. will be going up against Civale, who has allowed at least one home run in his last three starts. The 23-year-old Guerrero is hitting .309 with all six home runs vs. right-handed pitching this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physica lly present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.