Marlins vs. Padres: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Thursday’s game

The Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Petco Park in San Diego, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Lefty Jesus Luzardo will throw for the Marlins with Nick Martinez getting the ball for the Padres.

Miami will look to avoid a five-game winning streak as they were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks despite D-Backs starter Madison Bumgarner getting ejected after one inning on Wednesday. Luzardo has a 3.10 ERA heading into start No. 5 as he allowed just 1 run in three of his first four outings. The Marlins rank fourth in on-base percentage, and second baseman Jazz Chisholm is swinging a hot bat as he brings a seven-game hitting streak into Thursday night.

The Padres split a doubleheader with the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday as they are tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers at the top of the NL West standings in terms of wins. Nick Martinez has a 4.12 ERA through four starts in his first MLB season since 2017. San Diego has one of the top offenses in baseball with Eric Hosmer and Manny Machado putting up crazy numbers through the first month of the season.

Marlins vs. Padres

Pitchers: Jesus Luzardo vs. Nick Martinez

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Marlins -110, Padres -110

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Padres -110

Oddsmakers suggest this game could go either way, but let’s side with San Diego to win the first matchup of this four-game set. They will be at home and while there is not much of a pitching edge to either side in terms of recent MLB success for the starters, but San Diego has a fantastic offense, which will be the difference Thursday night.

Player prop pick: Nick Martinez O4.5 strikeouts (-130)

The Padres starter has not been a high-strikeout pitcher throughout his career, but there’s a good chance he can reach this strikeout total Thursday night as oddsmakers suggest. The Marlins average the sixth-most strikeouts as an offense, and Ramirez is averaging 4.5 strikeouts per start this year.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.