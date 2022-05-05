Rays vs. Mariners: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Thursday’s game

The Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Shane McClanahan will get the start for the Rays with Robbie Ray taking the mound for the Mariners.

Tampa Bay is coming off a three-game sweep of the Oakland Athletics, finishing it off with a 3-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday. McClanahan has a 3.00 ERA going into his sixth start of the season, and he has yet to allow more than 3 runs in any outing. The Rays have a slightly above-average offense compared to the rest of the league, led by Wander Franco, who has 29 hits to this point of the season.

Seattle was swept by the Houston Astros, scoring just 2 runs in the entire three-game set. Ray will come in with a 4.15 ERA in five starts and is coming off an outing where he allowed 3 runs on 4 hits and 4 walks with 8 strikeouts over 5 innings in a loss to the Miami Marlins. The Mariners have an average offense led by Ty France and JP Crawford, both of whom are inside the top four in the league in total hits.

Rays vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Shane McClanahan vs. Robbie Ray

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Mariners local broadcast: ROOT Sports Northwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Rays -120, Mariners +100

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Mariners +100

Seattle’s three-game losing streak will come to an end Thursday night as they return home where they are 7-2 this season. Both pitchers are coming off strong 2021 seasons, but let’s side with the veteran pitcher to get it done in Game 1 of this four-game set.

Player prop pick: Shane McClanahan Over 6.5 strikeouts (+120)

For the Mariners to win, they’ll have to overcome McClanahan, who has been a strikeout machine so far. The lefty has K’d 42 batters through five starts and it’s not out of the realm of possibility for him to get at least seven tonight. Take the over.

